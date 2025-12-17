Punjab to add 54 new Sewa Kendras by next year, says minister Aman Arora

The Punjab government will expand its citizen service infrastructure with the opening of 54 new Sewa Kendras, taking the total count to 598 across the state, good governance and information technology minister Aman Arora said on Tuesday. Good governance and information technology minister Aman Arora

The announcement came during a review meeting on Citizen Service Delivery and Sewa Kendra operations, chaired by the minister. Senior officials of the department and all the deputy commissioners joined the meeting via video conference.

The meeting focused on the performance of the existing 544 Sewa Kendras across Punjab, which include 263 urban and 281 rural centres. These self-sustainable kendras offer a vast array of 465 government-to-citizen and seven business-to-citizen services.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to zero pendency, Arora directed the DCs to ensure all services are delivered within the stipulated timelines.

He emphasised that districts demonstrating the best performance in application processing would be appropriately rewarded, and officials with zero pendency would also be recognised.

He also appreciated the efforts of the district administration for on-boarding the 100% of field verification authorities patwari/sarpanch/nambardar/MC for online verification through E-Sewa, M-Sewa, and WhatsApp. “Approximately 4 lakh applications have been received for the online verification, out of which 96.3% of the applications are processed, the minister said.

He said all the construction activities for the new Sewa Kendras must be completed by January 15.

Meanwhile, the state government has also initiated the Sarkar Tuhade Dwaar program and started a citizen service delivery portal (connect.punjab.gov.in) to enhance user experience, efficiency and accessibility.