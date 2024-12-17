Punjab to observe Guru Teg Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom day on grand scale: CM

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said the state government will organise a series of events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur on a grand scale. Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday gave nod to organise Rangla Punjab festival in the state in February. (Ajay Sharma)

Chairing a meeting of the tourism department, the CM said the ninth Sikh guru laid down his life to protect the right of freedom to worship and preserve human and secular values.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to promote tourism in Punjab, the CM gave nod to organise Rangla Punjab festival in the state in February. He said the aim was to showcase Punjab as the most-preferred global tourist destination, adding that the state, with its rich and glorious cultural legacy, along with beautiful destinations, can attract tourists across the globe.

Mann asked the tourism department to explore the feasibility of setting up ultra-modern convention centres, on the lines of Pargati Maidan, in Amritsar, Ludhiana and New Chandigarh, adding that these must house arenas, hotels, shopping malls and others.

The CM also asked the department to prepare plans for developing areas around Ranjit Sagar Dam, Shahpur Kandi Dam and Kandi areas as ideal tourist destinations.