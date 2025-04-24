Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Travel agent held in fake UK visa case

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Apr 24, 2025 09:04 AM IST

The accused, identified as Amit Bhardwaj alias Gavi, a resident of Kotkapura city in Faridkot district, had assured the passenger to arrange his journey to the UK via UAE, with the help of his associates, for ₹12 lakhs, say officials

The Delhi Police has arrested a 35-year-old travel agent from Punjab in a case of arranging a fake UK visa for a passenger in 2022, an official said on Wednesday.

Officials say during questioning, accused confessed to his involvement in the case. He disclosed that he is a graduate with a diploma in multimedia programming but turned to illegal visa facilitation after facing financial hardship, according to police. (File)
Officials say during questioning, accused confessed to his involvement in the case. He disclosed that he is a graduate with a diploma in multimedia programming but turned to illegal visa facilitation after facing financial hardship, according to police. (File)

The accused, identified as Amit Bhardwaj alias Gavi, a resident of Kotkapura city in Faridkot district, had assured the passenger to arrange his journey to the UK via UAE, with the help of his associates, for 12 lakhs, the official said.

However, the plan fell through when the passenger, Anil, 25, from Haryana, was intercepted at the IGI Airport in Delhi during immigration clearance for Sharjah, UAE. Upon scrutiny, the visa affixed to his passport was found fake, prompting authorities to register a case on March 1, 2022, under relevant sections of the now-defunct IPC and the Passports Act.

A senior police officer said that Anil, during interrogation, revealed that he had paid 12 lakh to Bhardwaj and his associates for the UK visa and job opportunity.

According to police, Bhardwaj and two other agents, namely Karanjeet Singh and Gurmeet Singh, had arranged the fake visa.

Karanjeet and Gurmeet were arrested earlier in the case. Following their arrest, the name of Bhardwaj surfaced as the key middleman. Despite several attempts, he kept evading arrest, leading to non-bailable warrant proceedings against him.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided possible hideouts and succeeded in apprehending Bhardwaj from Punjab.

During questioning, he confessed to his involvement in the case. He disclosed that he is a graduate with a diploma in multimedia programming but turned to illegal visa facilitation after facing financial hardship. He admitted to receiving 2 lakh as commission for his role in the deal, police claimed.

The police said a probe was on.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Travel agent held in fake UK visa case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On