Punjab: Two aides of A-category gangster held with weapons in Moga

Moga police on Tuesday arrested two close aides of fugitive A-category gangster Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, with three pistols.

The police claimed that one of the accused was among two shooters, who had opened fire outside the house of panchayat secretary Sukhveer Singh in Moga’s Dalla village.

The accused were identified as Lachman Singh of Ghal Khurd village and Sukhpal Singh of Macchi Bugra village, both in Ferozepur district. The police have also recovered two .30 bore pistols, a .32 bore pistol and three rounds from their possession.

Meanwhile, the police have booked gangster Arsh Dalla, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny of Ferozepur and Deepak Sharma of Moga. Dalla is facing 19 cases in various districts of Punjab.

On June 25, two unidentified men had fired at least three rounds outside Sukhveer’s house. The bullets hit the boundary wall and some other spots of the house. Sukhveer stated in his statement that gangster Sukha Duneke had made several threat calls to him in the past three months, demanding ₹15 lakh as ransom and threatened to kill him if he didn’t oblige.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Singh Khurana said that both accused were actively involved crimes in Moga and Faridkot districts.

“We received a tip-off that they are presently at Dana Mandi in Khukhrana village to commit a crime. A police team reached the spot and nabbed both the accused along with weapons. During interrogation, Sukhpal confessed that he has links with Dubai-based Sandeep and Arsh. Sukhpal and Deepak had opened fire on Sukhveer’s house on directions of Dalla,” he added.