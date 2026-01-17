Punjab: Two arrested for murder over theft proceeds in Dhuri

Two persons were on Thursday arrested in connection with a murder that took place nearly a week ago, police said on Friday. The accused and the deceased had been committing thefts, and the murder was the result of a dispute over distribution of stolen items, officials said. Identified as Subhash Kumar, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh and had been temporarily staying in Ludhiana’s Dana Mandi, his body with head injuries was recovered in Dhuri on January 11. The accused and the murder victim had been committing thefts, say police.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police Sartaj Singh Chahal said accused Lakhanhira and Bihari Sav (both residents of Ludhiana) were arrested on Thursday during a regular patrol near the Babanpur bus stand. Stolen wires and knives were seized from them. They were initially booked under Sections 112, 303(2) and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sadar Dhuri police station.

During interrogation, it came to light the accused as well as the deceased had been committing thefts. The accused revealed that on January 10, they along with the deceased travelled from Ludhiana to Dhuri by bus for a theft.

After committing the theft in Rajomajra village on the intervening night of January 10 and 11, they had a fight over the division of their shares during which both hit Subhash on his head with an iron rod they found at the spot. They left the body at the scene, threw away the rod and fled.

Now, they have been named in the FIR that was registered on January 11 under Sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Their interrogation is ongoing, cops said.