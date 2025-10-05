Punjab: Two arrested with pistols, cartridges

Punjab Police on Saturday busted a cross-border arms smuggling module with the arrest of two persons. Punjab Police on Saturday busted a cross-border arms smuggling module with the arrest of two persons. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

In a post on X, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said the duo, arrested from Malout in Muktsar and Ferozepur, had links with smugglers in Pakistan. “Sri Muktsar Sahib police busts a cross-border arms smuggling module by apprehending Ravi Singh from Malout and his associate from Ferozepur, recovering two 9-mm pistols along with live cartridges. Preliminary investigation reveals their links with cross-border smugglers, including a key Pakistan-based handler involved in the trafficking of weapons and narcotics,” Yadav said.

The operation not only led to the recovery of weapons but also exposed a wider arms smuggling network, the DGP added.

Technical and financial investigations are underway to trace the entire chain and dismantle the module completely, he said.