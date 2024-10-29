Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab, UP Police joint op leads to arrest of two shooters in Lucknow

ByAsian News International
Oct 29, 2024 04:26 PM IST

Both accused have extensive criminal records with multiple serious offences and were operating under the direction of gangsters based abroad.

In a joint operation, Punjab Police along with Uttar Pradesh Police, have arrested two shooters in Lucknow. Both are wanted for murders in Punjab, including the Ferozepur triple murder case.

Punjab Police along with Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested two shooters in Lucknow. Both are wanted for murders in Punjab, including the Ferozepur triple murder case. (Representational photo)
Punjab Police along with Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested two shooters in Lucknow. Both are wanted for murders in Punjab, including the Ferozepur triple murder case. (Representational photo)

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav posted on X, “The arrested accused are: Bikramjit alias Vicky, accused in the murder of Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi Mahal, in Tarn Taran, which took place in March 2024. Punjab Singh is the key accused in the triple murder in Ferozepur in September 2024.”

Both accused have extensive criminal records with multiple serious offences. They were reportedly operating under the direction of gangsters based abroad.

“Punjab Police is fully committed to destroying the organised criminal networks in Punjab,” the statement added.

On October 27, in one of the largest heroin busts in Punjab, police seized 105-kg heroin, 31.93 kg caffeine anhydrous, and five foreign-made pistols and a countrymade gun, dismantling a cross-border smuggling network. Two key associates of Turkey-based drug trafficker Navpreet Singh, alias Nav Bhullar, were arrested.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //