Punjab, UP Police joint op leads to arrest of two shooters in Lucknow

In a joint operation, Punjab Police along with Uttar Pradesh Police, have arrested two shooters in Lucknow. Both are wanted for murders in Punjab, including the Ferozepur triple murder case. Punjab Police along with Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested two shooters in Lucknow. Both are wanted for murders in Punjab, including the Ferozepur triple murder case. (Representational photo)

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav posted on X, “The arrested accused are: Bikramjit alias Vicky, accused in the murder of Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi Mahal, in Tarn Taran, which took place in March 2024. Punjab Singh is the key accused in the triple murder in Ferozepur in September 2024.”

Both accused have extensive criminal records with multiple serious offences. They were reportedly operating under the direction of gangsters based abroad.

“Punjab Police is fully committed to destroying the organised criminal networks in Punjab,” the statement added.

On October 27, in one of the largest heroin busts in Punjab, police seized 105-kg heroin, 31.93 kg caffeine anhydrous, and five foreign-made pistols and a countrymade gun, dismantling a cross-border smuggling network. Two key associates of Turkey-based drug trafficker Navpreet Singh, alias Nav Bhullar, were arrested.