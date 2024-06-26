Punjab VHP leader’s murder: NIA announces reward of 10 lakh each for info on 2 accused

New Delhi : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday declared a cash reward of ₹10 lakh each for information on two wanted accused in connection with the targeted killing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday declared a cash reward of ₹ 10 lakh each for information on two wanted accused in connection with the targeted killing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab.

Harjit Singh, alias Laddi, a resident of Garpadhana village in Punjab’s Nawanshahr, and Kulbeer Singh, alias Sidhu, a resident of Yamuna Nagar, police station Sadar Jagadhari, Haryana, are absconders in the murder case registered on May 9 this year, the NIA said in a statement.

The probe agency has also released photos of the duo.

Victim Prabhakar, who was also known as Vikas Bagga, was the president of the VHP’s Nangal unit. He was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men at his shop in Nangal town in Punjab’s Rupnagar district on April 13, 2024.

The two assailants entered Bagga’s confectionery shop located near the Rupnagar railway station and opened fire at him and then fled from the scene.

The Union home ministry had recommended a probe by the NIA into the case to unravel the larger conspiracy behind Prabhakar’s killing.

The NIA said that any information leading to the accused persons arrest/apprehension can be shared on the headquarters telephone number: 011-24368800, WhatsApp/Telegram: +91-8585931100 and at email ID: do.nia@gov.in.

Besides, its Chandigarh office can also be contacted for sharing information against the duo through telephone number: 0172-2682900, 2682901; WhatsApp/Telegram number: 7743002947and at info-chd.nia@gov.in.

The identities of the informants will be kept a secret in their interest, the statement said.