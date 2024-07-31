The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested Varinderpal alias Vickey, posted as a clerk at Municipal Council (MC), Tarn Taran, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests municipal council clerk accepting ₹ 10k bribe

VB official spokesperson said the accused was arrested based on a complaint lodged by Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Walipur village, Tarn Taran district.

He further informed that the complainant approached the VB and alleged that the accused clerk had demanded ₹33,000 for issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) for the installation of an electricity meter at his hotel.

The spokesperson added that after a preliminary enquiry, the VB team laid a trap and the accused clerk was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB Police Station, Amritsar Range. The accused will be produced in the competent court tomorrow and further investigation is under progress, the VB spokesperson added.