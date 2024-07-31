 Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests municipal council clerk accepting ₹10k bribe - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests municipal council clerk accepting 10k bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Jul 31, 2024 08:18 AM IST

VB official spokesperson said the accused was arrested based on a complaint lodged by Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Walipur village, Tarn Taran district.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested Varinderpal alias Vickey, posted as a clerk at Municipal Council (MC), Tarn Taran, for demanding and accepting a bribe of 10,000.

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests municipal council clerk accepting ₹10k bribe
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests municipal council clerk accepting 10k bribe

VB official spokesperson said the accused was arrested based on a complaint lodged by Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Walipur village, Tarn Taran district.

He further informed that the complainant approached the VB and alleged that the accused clerk had demanded 33,000 for issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) for the installation of an electricity meter at his hotel.

The spokesperson added that after a preliminary enquiry, the VB team laid a trap and the accused clerk was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of 10,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB Police Station, Amritsar Range. The accused will be produced in the competent court tomorrow and further investigation is under progress, the VB spokesperson added.

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests municipal council clerk accepting 10k bribe
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
