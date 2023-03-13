Punjab Vigilance grills former Congress MLA Satkar Kaur in disproportionate assets case

Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday grilled former Congress MLA from Ferozepur (Rural) Sarkar Kaur for five hours at its office in Ferozepur. Former MLA is facing a disproportionate assets case. We cannot divulge any information at this stage, the SSP said. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Satkar Kaur, 44, remained a Congress MLA (Ferozepur rural) in 2017 and later joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022 after Congress denied her the ticket. She reached the office of the senior superintendent of police, (VB) for questioning at around 12:30 pm and was reportedly questioned till 5:30 pm.

“I have done nothing illegal. I am cooperating with the probe agency,” Satkar Kaur said, adding, “It’s all politically motivated. I have full faith in the legal system and nothing to fear.”

Gurmeet Singh, SSP (VB), said Satkar Kaur was questioned by a VB team led by DSP Kewal Krishan after it received a complaint.

“We cannot divulge any information at this stage,” the SSP said, adding, “She might be called again if the need arises.”

Satkar Kaur was hand-picked by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a candidate from this reserved category in the 2012 state polls. Rahul even visited her constituency to address a poll rally in her favour. Satkar lost to SAD (B) Joginder Singh Jindu by 16 votes.

In the 2017 state polls, Satkar Kaur avenged her defeat and won by a margin of more than 23,000 votes from Joginder Sigh Jindu.

In 2022, she was denied a party ticket and later expelled by the Congress party on the charges of anti-party activities. She later joined BJP.