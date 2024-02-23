 Punjab woman involved in 2009 fake visa scam arrested - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab woman involved in 2009 fake visa scam arrested

Punjab woman involved in 2009 fake visa scam arrested

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Feb 23, 2024 08:50 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Rajvinder Kaur, a native of the Moga district in Punjab was declared a proclaimed offender in the case which was registered on July 25, 2009

A 57-year-old woman from Punjab has been arrested for her alleged involvement in a fake visa scam busted in 2009, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Rajvinder Kaur, a native of the Moga district in Punjab.

She was declared a proclaimed offender in the case which was registered on July 25, 2009. In this scam, several passengers were caught travelling to Canada allegedly on fake visas. DCP (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said Kaur, along with her husband Sukhdev Singh and an associate identified as Ashok, used to arrange fake visas for passengers seeking to travel to Canada. For this, they would demand up to 15 lakh from the passengers, she said. Rangnani further said that with the help of local intelligence, a team of IGI Airport police found out about the accused’s arrival at New Delhi railway station on Wednesday, from where she was arrested.

While being on the run, she was continuously changing her location in Punjab and neighbouring states, police said. Kaur’s husband had been previously arrested while Ashok is still absconding.

