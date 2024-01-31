Punjab woman law officer held for carrying pistol magazine in secretariat

Chandigarh : Police arrested a woman law officer, Roopkanwal Kaur, of the Punjab finance department, as she was found carrying a magazine containing seven cartridges of .33mm calibre in her bag at the civil secretariat on Tuesday. Police arrested a woman law officer, Roopkanwal Kaur, of the Punjab finance department, as she was found carrying a magazine containing seven cartridges of .33mm calibre in her bag at the civil secretariat on Tuesday.

During the security check, the magazine was detected in the law officer’s purse. The X-BIS machine pointed ammunition-like object in the bag which alerted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials.

CISF inspector Deepa Bhatnagar confiscated the magazine and handed Kaur to the Chandigarh Police.

Kaur told the police that the seized material belonged to her relative Harneet Boparai. She claimed that the magazine and cartridges were accidently left in her bag and were licenced.