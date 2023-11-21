Punjabi University gets less grant for Oct-Dec quarter, V-C takes up matter with govt

Punjabi University, Patiala, has received ₹60 crore grant from the state government for the October to December quarter, varsity officials said. Last quarter (July to September), the varsity had received ₹90 crore grant. A senior official said that the state government has assured them that issue would be resolved soon. (File)

Notably, chief minister Bhagwant Mann, in March, this year, had announced that the university will be given ₹30 crore per month by the government grant to help it improve its financial health.

Following this, the university receives the promised grant per month until September, this year.

“However, the government, through a letter has approved ₹60 crore for the month of October, November, and December, which will hit the university’s working, the above-quoted official said.

Confirming this, vice-chancellor professor Arvind, said, “We have requested the government to give ₹30 crore grant per month and have been assured by the government for the same. I have, therefore, no reason not to believe the government.”

The cut in the government’s grant, as per the university officials, would have a huge impact on the university’s financial health. “The university’s monthly expenditure is around ₹42 crore ( ₹504 crore annually), including employees’ salaries and pensions. However, the university is able to generate nearly ₹185 crore annually including student’s fees. Therefore, the monthly grant of the government is needed for smooth functioning,” an official said, on the condition of anonymity.

The leaders of the Punjabi University Bachao Morcha, a union of teachers, employees, and students, demanded that the Punjab government should stick to its promise and pay a grant of ₹30 crore per month, and also take appropriate action for the complete loan waiver of the university.