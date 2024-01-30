Punjab-origin teen arrested in connection with death of compatriot

A Punjab-origin teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of another Punjab-origin youth in a Canadian city and the police are on the lookout for any information or video footage to support the active investigation. Preetpaul Singh (Source: X)

Nishan Thind, 18, of Brampton, a city in the Canadian province of Ontario, was admitted to a local hospital there on December 19 last year. The police were notified that he died after reaching the hospital.

“It was determined he (Thind) had been shot at an unknown location and time and dropped off at the hospital,” police from the Region of Peel said in a statement.

Following Thind’s death, detectives from the Peel Regional Police Homicide Bureau on January 9 executed a search warrant at a Brampton residence and subsequently arrested 18-year-old Preetpaul Singh.

“He has been charged with Accessory After the Fact to Commit an Indictable Offence. He was held in custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton,” police added.

The suspected shooter is a 16-year-old male from Brampton and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for manslaughter and said, “This remains an active investigation; anyone with information or video footage (dashcam or otherwise) is urged to contact homicide detectives.”