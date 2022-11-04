Punjab’s performance grading index ranking: Capt, others ask Mann government to own up state’s school system

A day after Punjab topped the performance grading index of school education for 2020-21 in the country, former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh took a dig at the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government which has been running down the quality of school education and infrastructure in the state during the previous regime. Singh, who headed the Congress government in Punjab from 2017 to 2021 before joining the BJP last year, said his government raised the level of education to the point that Punjab has once again topped the National PGI 2020-21 for the second year in a row.

“Hope @BhagwantMann will congratulate our teachers and the entire education department under the leadership of (IAS officer) Krishan Kumar for this feat and will focus on keeping this momentum going instead of insulting our school system to make his Delhi bosses happy,” the former chief minister tweeted. He also said this is what actual education reforms look like.

Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Sukhpal Singh Khaira also took the opportunity to slam AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann over their “propaganda” to project and sell the “false” Delhi model.

“The credit of Punjab schools doing so well must go to the previous Congress government,” the Leader of Opposition said, accusing the AAP leaders of disregarding back-to-back achievements of the state schools. Khaira also urged Mann to own up the “Punjab model” and stop harping on the flawed “Delhi model” of education.