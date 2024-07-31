Punjab’s rain deficit stands at 44%, highest in country

Punjab’s agrarian sector is waiting with bated breath for a good downpour this monsoon season. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Punjab has the maximum rain deficit in the country. The state has received 44% less rainfall, compared to the long-period average (LPA) in the first two months of the monsoon. Patiala, Fazilka, Muktsar, Faridkot, Jalandhar, Rupnagar and Ludhiana districts had a 50% rain deficit in the monsoon season to date.

The weather bulletin of the country’s nodal weather agency, IMD, revealed that Punjab has received 117 mm rainfall against the long-period average (LPA) of 209.9 mm rainfall.

After Punjab, Jharkhand has a rain deficit of 41% and Haryana-Delhi and Chandigarh metrological region has a rain deficiency of 40%

IMD-Chandigarh director Surender Paul admitted that there has been a slight deviation compared to the forecast.

“Overall, the northwest region has a 17% rain deficit, which comes under the normal range. Yes, the monsoon was weak in Punjab and Haryana in July. The winds from the Bay of Bengal, which brings rainfall in the monsoon, have been weak, this season. This resulted in less rainfall activity in Punjab. Besides, there has been no western disturbances (WDs), which sometimes, gave a push to rainfall activities during the monsoon,” Paul said.

Only three districts, Pathankot, Mansa and Tarn Taran, have received normal rainfall during the monsoon season, so far. Patiala, Fazilka, Muktsar, Faridkot, Jalandhar, Rupnagar and Ludhiana districts had a 50% rain deficit in the monsoon season to date.

Less rainfall across the state, in July, has already put Punjab farmers, especially cotton growers, in the south Malwa belt in distress. Owing to the less rainfall and dry weather in July, Mansa, Abohar and Fazilka reported a white fly attack, said Punjab Agricultural University vice-chancellor SS Gossal.

The lack of rain also had a cascading effect on power demand. Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) is tackling increased power demand as paddy farmers are banking on groundwater for irrigation.

IMD said that rainfall activity is likely to increase over the state in the next 48 -72 hours.

“Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall activity is expected in the next 48-72 hours over Punjab. We have issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall activity on Wednesday and Thursday. People should take appropriate precautions,” said Paul.