Purohit axes Chandigarh admn’s green corridor project after tree-felling plaint

Three months after the Chandigarh administration began work on its much-touted non-motorised transport (NMT) green corridor, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit has directed officials to suspend the project. Just five days ago, Purohit had also placed on hold the decision of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee to allow construction of two commercial floors at Kiran Cinema in Sector 22 without demolishing the outer facade. (HT Photo)

Envisaged under the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031, the 8-km green corridor, with lighting facility, was to connect Capitol Complex in Sector 1 to Sector 56, while running along N-Choe from north to south of the city.

The project proposal had described the green corridor a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions and improving the overall quality of life for city residents by designating a “dedicated route exclusively for non-motorised transport, such as cycling and walking”.

It was also aimed at providing safer and more accessible environment for pedestrians and cyclists. In total, 11 NMT such corridors were proposed across the city.

Work on the first corridor had begun on June 1, with UT adviser Dharam Pal presiding over the ground-breaking ceremony, with completion expected in nine months.

‘Environmental concerns disregarded’

As per UT officials familiar with the project, the UT administrator suspended the project following a complaint with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

In the complaint, filed by a Chandigarh resident, it was alleged that the administration had felled trees for the project, disregarding environmental concerns. The complainant detailed that over 200 trees had been axed to create the first green corridor.

In response to the complaint, the PMO had then instructed the administration to take “appropriate action”.

Confirming the development, a senior UT officer said the project had been halted per the UT administrator’s directive.

Just five days ago, Purohit had also placed on hold the decision of the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) to allow construction of two commercial floors at Kiran Cinema in Sector 22 without demolishing the outer facade.

CHCC’s decision had come during a meeting chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal on September 14.

Dedicated route for non-motorised transport

Administration proposes, administrator disposes

Kiran Cinema revamp

Eight days after the UT administration’s Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee allowed the owner of Kiran Cinema in Sector 22 to construct two commercial floors without demolishing the outer façade, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit had put the decision on hold on September 22. The permission was given during a meeting chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal on September 14

Sector-53 general housing scheme

On August 4, the administrator also placed on hold Chandigarh Housing Board’s ambitious housing scheme in Sector 53, terming it unnecessary. Consequently, the board cancelled the ₹200-crore tenders floated on August 2 for construction of 340 flats on nine acres. The scheme was previously also scrapped in 2018 over poor response from buyers, primarily due to high flat rates. Five years later, the board had decided to revive it in February 2023 with lower rates

IT Park housing scheme

The administrator has also told CHB not to pursue another housing scheme at IT Park, which has been caught in environmental clearance tangles. In October last year, the Union ministry of environment and forest had refused to accord approval to the scheme, featuring 728 flats in three categories, stating that the project site falls in the eco-sensitive zone of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary. As a result, now, no housing scheme, either in the private or public sector, is in the works in the city. On August 23, Purohit had also sought details from CHB on how it spent ₹1,000 crore on IT Park since 2005 that the board has sought back from the administration.

