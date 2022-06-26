PUTA, PFUCTO welcome Punjab CM’s announcement on UGC pay scales
The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has welcomed the announcement by Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann regarding the implementation of revised UGC pay scales as per the 7th Pay Commission at the state’s universities and colleges.
During the budget session of the Punjab assembly on Saturday, Mann said teachers in universities and college will be given the UGC pay scales at the earliest.
PUTA in a statement said, “We are happy that the CM has fulfilled the long-pending demand of the university and college teachers, and hope that a necessary notification in this regard will be issued soon.”
PUTA hailed efforts of the teaching fraternity for standing by them during their long struggle carried out in association with the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO). “The efforts of PFUCTO and all its constituents need to be applauded, due to which we have been able to sail through this difficult situation, with success,” PUTA said.
While PU has already adopted the recommendations of the UGC 7
Chandigarh | 45 officials from Nepal attend programme on public health challenges
As many as 45 senior health officials from Nepal attended the six-day international public health management development programme (IPHMDP) by PGIMER that concluded at Hotel Parkview in Sector 24 on Saturday. The programme was organised by PGIMER's department of community medicine and school of public health, PGIMER, in collaboration with the Union ministry of external affairs under the Indian Technical Economic Corporation scheme. The concept of “tobacco-free village” was also introduced to the participants.
Four arrested for gambling in Chandigarh
Police arrested four men for gambling near Vivek High School in Sector 38 on Friday. A total of ₹34,700 in cash were recovered from the accused, Ishwar Singh, 53, and Sunil Kumar, 44, of Dadumajra Colony; Surender, 43, of Sector 25; and Rajeev Kumar, 44, of Sector 56. Alias Karan, Harkaran Singh, was arrested from near the Sector 55/56 dividing road. A quiz was organised and winners were presented appreciation certificates.
PGI director asks to speed up work on satellite centre
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research director Dr Vivek Lal reviewed the functioning and construction status of the institute's Satellite Centre at Sangrur on Saturday, and asked officials to avoid any further delay in completion of the project. ₹449-crore project In October 2013, the then UPA government had laid the foundation stone of the 300-bed PGIMER Satellite Centre at Sangrur, promising specialised medical services to Malwa residents.
Wildbuzz | Chandigarh Club’s singer
While entering the Chandigarh Club, enigmatic sounds emerge from the enclave of a fountain amid green foliage. The sounds are of a bird, which is heard much more than seen and almost never really known. Dawak in Hindi and Kuraki in Sindh. Rights over mites Insects and lizzies are critters, which give us the jitters. Lizzies are far less prone to wanton violence against each other in the competition for food and territory.
Punjab budget session: SAD flays AAP MLAs for opposing its resolutions
Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday criticised chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party legislators for opposing a resolution moved by them in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to regularise the services of contractual employees and restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees. SAD legislature party leader Manpreet Singh Ayali said AAP had promised to regularise services of all 35,000 contractual employees in the very first cabinet meeting after assuming office.
