PU traffic mgmt panel advises separate parking for outsiders, exit gate near UILS

Separate parking areas for outsiders, setting up of a gate towards University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) and varsity-managed e-rickshaw services are among proposals put forward by the Traffic Management Committee of Panjab University in a recent meeting. As per the committee, the locations with highest traffic density on the PU campus include near Arts Block 1, 2 and 3; road leading to UILS and UIPS, and road next to the physics and chemistry departments. (HT Photo)

The committee was formed based on the recommendation of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team during their visit to the campus earlier this year to ease traffic congestion on the campus. While the committee had met around two times before this, this was the first meeting to discuss proposals to fix the overall issue.

A member of the committee, wishing not to be named, said various proposals were discussed and approved by the committee and had now gone to the vice-chancellor for her approval.

As per the committee, the locations with highest traffic density on the campus include near Arts Block 1, 2 and 3; road leading to UILS and UIPS, and road next to the physics and chemistry departments.

Designated names for parking lots

The committee has proposed that parking lots on the campus be formally named to allow tendering to contractors. A proposal has also been prepared to make some parking lots paid for outsiders, though the rates or the lots to be included haven’t been chalked out yet.

To ease traffic congestion, the committee has proposed that an exit towards UILS side be set up.

A gate existed here until the 1980s, but the exit was sealed during militancy in Punjab and has remained closed since then. Opening it will relieve the stress on Gate Numbers 1 and 2, and students of UILS and University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) can get a separate entrance.

Widening of Gate Number 3

It has also been proposed to widen Gate Number 3 for which PU authorities will reach out to the traffic police to install traffic lights at this intersection.

It has been proposed that entry to academic areas only be allowed to vehicles with PU stickers. While outsiders can park their vehicles near Gate Number 1, they can enter through Gate Number 2, but will have to submit their vehicle’s registration certificate while they are in the varsity. This way PU authorities can also keep a track of who is visiting the varsity.

Further, authorities want to regulate e-rickshaws plying in the varsity. Currently there is no regulator, but authorities have proposed that this be tendered and a contractor run the e-rickshaws at fixed intervals along fixed stops.

The minutes of the meeting are yet to be approved by the vice-chancellor after which they are likely to be put before the PU syndicate for approval. The varsity has already started a monthly car-free day and is set to crackdown on hostellers who own four-wheelers on the campus from November 16 onwards. The varsity has also rolled out a shuttle bus service on the campus, but has found few takers.

