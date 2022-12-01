Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pvt school teacher gets 25-year jail for raping minor student

Pvt school teacher gets 25-year jail for raping minor student

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 01:47 AM IST

Additional Sessions Judge Poonam Suneja also imposed a fine of ₹ 80,000 on the convict and directed to provide a compensation of ₹ 4.5 lakh to the victim through District Legal Services Authority

Pvt school teacher gets 25-year jail for raping minor student
Pvt school teacher gets 25-year jail for raping minor student
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: A special court for crime against women and POCSO Act in Kaithal has sentenced a private school teacher to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl student.

Additional Sessions Judge Poonam Suneja also imposed a fine of 80,000 on the convict and directed to provide a compensation of 4.5 lakh to the victim through District Legal Services Authority.

As per the police investigation, the Kaithal police had registered the FIR on the complaint of the victim’s mother. The class IX student, in her statement, accused the teacher, Anil Kumar, of raping her in the school premises in 2019.

The accused was booked under sections 376 (3), 506 of the IPC and section 6 of POCSO and 67 B of Information and Technology Act at women police station Kaithal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out