Questioning freedom fighters’ supreme sacrifice unfortunate: CM Mann
: In a scathing attack on Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann over his recent comments on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that it is unfortunate that those who swear by the Constitution to enjoy the fruits of power raise question marks on the supreme sacrifice of martyrs.
Addressing the gathering here during a function to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh, the chief minister said that no one has the right to pose a question mark over the contribution of great martyrs for their motherland.
Simranjit, who is also the president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), recently stirred up a controversy by calling Bhagat Singh a “terrorist”.
Taking dig at the Sangrur MP, the CM said that the descendants of traitors, who sided with the Britishers during the Indian freedom struggle, were now questioning the credentials of martyrs.
He said that it is unfortunate that those who swear by the Constitution to enjoy fruits of power raise question marks on the supreme sacrifice of martyrs.
“When our great national heroes and martyrs were waging war against the atrocities of the British regime, some traitors were siding with the imperialist forces,” he said.
Referring to Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann’s maternal grandfather Arur Singh’s act of honouring general Reginald Dyer with a “siropa” at Akal Takht, the chief minister said, “those people who had felicitated Britishers had bruised the psyche of every freedom fighter and martyr.”
The CM said that great martyrs like Bhagat Singh do not need recognition from anyone as their name is enough to inspire millions of people to sacrifice their lives for the country.
Lambasting former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the CM reminded the people that the royal family of Patiala has a lineage of anti-Punjab stance as they sided with the Mughal empire and the Britishers.
“The hands of kings of Patiala were drenched with the blood of countless patriots who attained martyrdom during days of national freedom struggle. If you visit Sheesh Mahal you will find pictures of Britishers not martyrs,” he said.
Announces development projects worth ₹ 22.59 crore
The chief minister also announced development projects worth ₹ 22.59 crore, including stadium at ITI Sunam ( ₹ 1.66 crore), new Sub Tehsil complex ( ₹ 4.46 crore), bus stand ( ₹ 5.07 crore) for Cheema, new bus stand ( ₹ 2.54 crore) and stadium ( ₹ 3.58 crore) for Longowal and sewerage system worth ₹ 5.28 crore for Sunam.
-
Chandigarh | 18-year-old youth on bike mowed down by truck
An 18-year-old youth on a bike was mowed down by a truck in a hit-and-run incident near the Sector 38/38 West lightpoint in Chandigarh on Saturday. As per the police, Vikram alias Vicky of Kharar, Mohali, was riding pillion while Vikram who was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16's friend Samir alias Sangam of Kharar was driving when a truck, bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number, hit them.
-
Activa-borne man electrocuted after hitting transformer on potholed road in Zirakpur
A 33-year-old man lost Goyal, who runs an Ayurvedic medicine shop on VIP Road's life in a freak accident near Milton Tower in Zirakpur on late Saturday night as he came in contact with low-lying wires of an electricity transformer after his Activa hit a waterlogged pothole. The deceased was identified as Girish Goyal, a resident of Maya Garden Phase-3, Zirakpur. While returning, he lost control over the Activa after it hit a pothole and rammed into a transformer.
-
Government to procure 13 crops on MSP: Dushyant Chautala
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has said that the state government will set a record in paddy procurement in the coming kharif harvesting season. He said the government has taken several steps to ensure hassle-free procurement as payments to farmers and arhtiyas within 72 hours. He said that the government has decided to procure 13 crops on the minimum support price.
-
Haryana CM Khattar applauds CMGGA for commendable job
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government has been running about 50 schemes and programmes through Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) directly benefiting the needy across the state. Addressing the CMGGA on the successful completion of their one-year experiential learning programme, Khattar also awarded the certificate of completion to the associates, applauding the CMGGA for the good work done while dealing with flagship schemes of the government.
-
Centre’s MSP panel: Farmer unions protest near toll plazas in Haryana
Following a call by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers from various unions in Haryana protested near toll plazas of various districts against the Union and state governments on Sunday. The farmers gathered near toll plazas on national highways in Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Ambala, Panchkula and Yamunanagar districts and started peaceful protests that continued from 11 am to 3 pm amid heavy police deployment.
