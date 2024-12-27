Menu Explore
Radio jockey from J&K ends life in Gurugram

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Dec 27, 2024 06:32 AM IST

Her body was found in her room on Wednesday night, police said, adding no suicide note was found on the spot

A popular freelance radio jockey (RJ) from Jammu and Kashmir allegedly ended her life in her rented house in Sector 47, Gurugram, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the RJ, who had 6,82,000 followers on Instagram, lived on rent with other friends in Sector 47, Gurugram, for the last several months. (Getty image)
Her body was found in her room on Wednesday night, police said, adding no suicide note was found on the spot. The Instagram profile of the RJ shows she last posted a reel on December 13, police said.

According to police, the RJ, who had 6,82,000 followers on Instagram, lived on rent with other friends in Sector 47 for the last several months.

Sadar police station SHO Sunil Kumar said they got information around 9:30 pm on Wednesday from one of RJ’s friends, who was staying in the same house. A police team reached the spot and found her room locked from inside. The team broke open the door of the room and found her body, the SHO said. Her family members, who reached the spot after being informed about the incident, said she was upset for some time, he said.

“We handed over the body to the family members after the postmortem today. A probe is underway,” the SHO added.

