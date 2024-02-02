Ragpicker killed rickshaw puller for 100: Ludhiana police

A homeless ragpicker had killed the rickshaw puller, whose body was found near Bharat Nagar Chowk, for just ₹100, police said on Friday, adding that the accused has been arrested. Ragpicker killed rickshaw puller for ₹ 100 in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The ragpicker has been identified as Gurwinder Singh, 25, who is homeless. Gurwinder and the victim Pappu Mandal were friends and used to sleep on roadsides.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar said that the accused and the victim were addicts and used to consume liquor daily by contributing money.

He said that Gurwinder told police that Mandal was short of money a few days ago and asked him to buy a liquor bottle. He had promised him that he would give him ₹100 of his share later.

The accused also told police that he was demanding his money, but Mandal was making excuses.

On Wednesday night, when they were consuming liquor, Gurwinder asked Mandal to return his money after which the latter started abusing him. In a fit of rage, Gurwinder bludgeoned Mandal to death with a brick and fled.

The ADCP added that during the investigation, the police questioned other homeless people who sleep on the roadside. They told police that they had seen Mandal with Gurwinder for the last time on Wednesday. Based on the information, the police rounded up the accused and questioned him and during questioning, he confessed to the crime. The police have also recovered the brick used in the crime.

The ADCP said that no connection of Gurwinder was found with the death of an unidentified homeless man, who was found dead near Bharat Nagar Chowk on January 29.

Mandal’s dead body was found on Thursday morning. The Division number 5 police had filed a murder case.