Rahul Gandhi goes abroad in times of disaster, calamity: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that whenever there is a calamity or disaster in the country, he goes on a foreign tour. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini flagging off trucks with relief material for flood-hit Punjab in Kurukshetra on Wednesday. (Sourced)

“History is witness that whenever there is a calamity or disaster in the country, Rahul Gandhi goes on a foreign tour. The situation is the same at this time as well. There is flood in Punjab, Himachal and Jammu Kashmir and Rahul Gandhi is sitting abroad. I also had a foreign tour, but in view of this situation, I cancelled it,” he added.

Saini was speaking to the media in Kurukshetra, after he flagged-off 20 trucks carrying relief material from Pipli grain market for flood-hit Punjab.

Officials said that these trucks have been sent to different districts and were carrying pulses, rice, water, juice, pickles, medical kits, mosquito nets, tarpaulins, green fodder for animals, bran and other daily use items.

Former minister of state Subhash Sudha said that to help the Punjab flood victims, International Jat Mahasabha, Barfani Seva Mandal, Sthaneshwar Mahadev Temple, Khatu Shyam Temple, Vaishva Agrawal Sabha, Phoenix Club, Reliance Club, Rotary Club, SD Girls School, Pipli grain market, Thanesar grain market, Ladwa grain market and all the mandis of the district, Shubhkarman Trust, M3M Foundation and other organisations provided the relief material.

Saini further said that Haryana has immediately sent ₹5 crore each to flood-affected Punjab, Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir.

Also, he said, on behalf of the central government, Prime Minister Narender Modi visited the flood-affected areas of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and announced ₹3,100 crore assistance for the losses.

At the occasion, the district information and public relations office under Narender Singh, also handed over one day’s salary to the chief minister for flood relief.

Saini said that the funds will help the needy stuck in this disaster.

Saini on Wednesday also reviewed preparations for the upcoming Kharif season. Saini directed the presence of one inspector on duty in every mandi for 24 hours and cautioned that action will be taken if any negligence is found. He directed to purchase advanced technology machines for moisture testing and to set up “laboratories” in mandis for “moisture testing.”

He also directed officers to ensure that ongoing mega projects in the state are completed within the stipulated time frame and without compromising with quality. Saini reviewed progress of projects costing more than ₹100 crore in the state.