Rahul lacks basic understanding on important issues: Reddy

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Sep 24, 2024 10:39 PM IST

Union minister and BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir assembly election in-charge G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and called him ‘Balak buddhi’, who “lacked even basic understanding on important issues and who insulted Maharaja Hari Singh”.

Reddy on Tuesday reviewed arrangements at Maulana Azad Stadium here for PM Narendra Modi’s “Vijay Sankalp” rally scheduled for September 28. (HT Photo)
Reddy on Tuesday reviewed arrangements at Maulana Azad Stadium here for PM Narendra Modi’s “Vijay Sankalp” rally scheduled for September 28.

“Our party workers are tirelessly engaging with the people and informing them about the efforts and initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of the region,” he said.

He slammed Rahul Gandhi for calling the lieutenant governor (LG) a “king” and an “outsider” in his rally at Srinagar on Monday.

“You call the LG an outsider, but during your decades of Congress rule in how many instances did your government appoint a governor or lieutenant governor from the same state,” asked Reddy.

“As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pointed out, Rahul Gandhi is ‘balak buddhi’’ who lacks basic understanding and therefore he should seek guidance from those aware of the issues before delivering such speeches, and his party must seriously address this issue,” added Reddy.

He further added, “It is a shame that India has a leader of Opposition like Rahul Gandhi, in Lok Sabha, who constantly attacks the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, the armed forces and other constitutional bodies. He goes abroad and makes anti-India statements.”

“Rahul Gandhi’s statement on September 23, suggesting that the king is distant from the public and that the LG behaves like a king and that a king has no connection to the people, is not only disrespectful to Maharaja Hari Singh but also undermines his contributions to the region,” he said.

