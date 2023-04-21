FIRs against 2 hookah bars in Panchkula after raids

Cracking the whip on bars serving hookah in the city, teams of food and drug administration (FDA) department and police conducted raids on various hookah bars in Panchkula on Wednesday night and lodged FIRs against twofor serving molasses containing nicotine. Police seizing hookahs from Alif Laila bar in Sector 11, Panchkula, on Wednesday night. (Sant Arora/HT)

During the raids, police recovered 23 hookahs, 15 types of molasses containing nicotine and seven types of herbal molasses from six hookah bars.

Of these, 10 types of molasses containing nicotine and six hookahs were recovered from hookah bar Alif Laila in Sector 11, Panchkula. An FIR has been registered against the hookah bar under various sections of Poisons Act, Drugs and Cosmetics Act, COTPA Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-5 police station.

Similarly, five types of molasses containing nicotine and 11 hookahs were recovered from The White, running in the name of The Almas Club in Sector 8.

An FIR under similar sections has been registered against the bar at the Sector-7 police station.

Herbal molasses were found at three hookah bars. Two types of molasses, along with three hookahs, were recovered from Play-n-Pause in Sector 9. Similarly, three types of molasses and two hookahs were found at Purple Frog in Sector 9. Moreover, two types of molasses and one hookah were recovered from Insane Lounge and Bar in Sector 9. The raids were conducted on the directions of Haryana home minister Anil Vij.