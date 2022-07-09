Rain brings relief from scorching heat in Ludhiana

Rain on Saturday brought city residents relief from the scorching heat and humid weather conditions during the afternoon hours.

Waterlogging, however, troubled the commuters in a few parts of the city including Chandigarh road and Haibowal. Humid conditions also made for weather in the evening.

Meteorological department experts said the city witnessed 2.4 mm rainfall on Saturday and is expected to have moderate to heavy rainfall in the next two to three days as well.

The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 35° C, while the minimum temperature stood at 29° C, as per the India Meteorological Department (met centre), Chandigarh.

Department of climate change and agricultural meteorology head at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), PK Kingra said the humid conditions prevail during the monsoon season and that there was nothing unusual about the weather conditions. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the city in the coming two to three days also.