Rain, snowfall likely from tomorrow in J&K

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir will be hit by consecutive Western Disturbances which will bring widespread rains and snowfall between October 14 and 18, the MeT department said on Thursday. The MeT department has urged farmers to postpone harvesting of crops from Saturday to Wednesday. (HT File Photo)

The J&K office of MeT said that the weather was mainly clear on Thursday but will become cloudy towards Friday evening with possibility of rain and snowfall over higher reaches during the night at scattered places of J&K.

“From October 14 to 18, widespread and intermittent light to moderate rains in J&K while snowfall over higher reaches is likely and will lead to significant drop in temperatures,” the MeT said in an update.

Meteorologist Muhammad Hussain Mir said, “The main activity of the system will be on October 13 night and then there will be a pause followed by intermittent precipitation on October 14 and 15. The maximum impact will be on October 16 and 17 .”

He said that the weather will start improving from October 18 morning.

“In the upper reaches, there are chances of light to moderate snowfall as the system persists for four days and temperature will fall,” he said.

The MeT has urged farmers to postpone harvesting of crops from Saturday to Wednesday.

“The precipitation may temporarily disrupt transportation, especially at vulnerable places like Zojila, Mughal Road, Sinthan top and Sadna Top,” the MeT update said.

As the autumn season has set in, the mornings and evenings in Kashmir valley have turned moderately cold after above normal temperatures in August and September.

