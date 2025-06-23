Rain wreaks havoc at new vegetable market in Ludhiana

A few hours of spell of rain on Sunday exposed the poor drainage planning of Ludhiana once again, as the new vegetable market near Karabara Chowk turned into a virtual riverbed. Waterlogging in the vegetable market near Jalandhar bypass area after rain in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Visitors to the vegetable market had a harrowing experience as water and filth flooded the premises, turning it into a swamp-like zone. Waste, including plastic wrappers, rotting vegetables, and garbage, was seen floating in the water, creating not just inconvenience but also serious health concerns. Traders and shopkeepers were left fuming, as their stalls were inundated and footfall dropped drastically.

“This market has similar experience whenever it rains and the department claims of being a modern and well-planned market. But a few hours of rain have turned it into a mess. The water has nowhere to go and is now mixing with garbage. How can we expect customers to come here in such conditions?” said Mahinder Singh, a vendor at the market.

The flooding of the vegetable market, which is supposed to cater to thousands of buyers and sellers daily, reflects the lack of foresight and inadequate drainage infrastructure even in newly developed public spaces.

Elsewhere in the city, the scene was no different. Key areas such as Haibowal, Field Ganj, Giaspura, Janta Nagar, Model Town Extension, and parts of Ferozepur Road were badly affected by waterlogging. In many places, commuters were forced to push their two-wheelers through waterlogged stretches, while cars were seen stuck in large pools of water.

“Every year it’s the same story. A few showers and the entire city is waterlogged. Drains are either clogged or nonexistent. The municipal corporation wakes up only after the damage is done,” said Harpreet Kaur, a resident of Ghumar Mandi.

In some colonies, rainwater even entered homes and ground-floor shops, damaging goods and raising concerns about the coming monsoon season. Overflowing manholes and blocked sewer lines only worsened the situation.

Despite the tall claims of smart city development and pre-monsoon cleaning drives, the ground reality tells a different story. Residents across Ludhiana are now questioning the preparedness of the civic authorities ahead of the monsoon.

With more rain forecast in the coming days, citizens are urging the municipal corporation to take urgent corrective steps to ensure proper drainage and sanitation across the city before the next spell of rain brings the city to a standstill once again.

Ravinder Garg, chief officer of operation and maintenance cell said, “Teams have been dispatched and waterlogging has been cleared at majority of the areas”.