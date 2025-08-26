Rain wreaks havoc in Jammu, 4 dead in Doda; landslide on Vaishno Devi route

Four people were killed and 18 houses besides bridges were damaged as heavy rains pounded Jammu region, where almost all water bodies are flowing above danger mark, submerging a number of low-lying areas and roads in the city and elsewhere, officials said. A bridge collapsed from the Bhagwati Nagar side of Jammu as heavy rainfall continued to pound the region on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

A landslide hit the route to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district on Tuesday, leading to injuries, they said. Rescue operations are underway near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari where the landslide hit, they said. The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine was suspended as a precautionary measure in view of the inclement weather.

Four people have died in Doda district since Monday evening. A woman died in Gandoh on Monday and three deaths have been reported from Gandoh, Thathri and Bhaderwah. The deceased were identified as Asiya Ban, Noor Muhammad, Rahila Bano and Rubina Begum.

Besides, around 18 houses have also been damaged in heavy rains. “There is no cloudburst but heavy rains have triggered flash floods,” Doda deputy commissioner Harvinder Singh said.

The landslide was triggered by heavy rains across several parts of Jammu division for the third day on Tuesday.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah said the situation in many parts of Jammu was “quite serious” and he will be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways was suspended, while dozens of hilly roads were blocked or damaged by landslides or flash floods.

Reports of damage to public and private infrastructure were also received from high-altitude areas of Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri, Ramban and Poonch districts, the officials said, adding the real picture will emerge only after an assessment of the ground situation.

Commuters driving through a flooded road after heavy rain in Jammu on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

Recruitment drive in security agencies suspended

The inclement weather in the Jammu region led to the suspension of the recruitment drive for the post of constable in different security agencies on Tuesday, while all schools in the division have been ordered to remain closed till August 27.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education also announced the postponement of all exams of Classes 10 and 11 scheduled for Wednesday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) posted on X, “The ongoing recruitment drive for constable (GD) Exam–2025 at Shaheed Veer Singh Stadium, BSF Paloura Camp, Jammu, is suspended for the day today (August 26) due to inclement weather. Candidates scheduled for today can now appear on September 3,” it said.

The direct recruitment is being held for the Central Armed Police Forces, the Special Security Force and the Assam Rifles.”Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST) are being held at BSF Paloura Camp, Jammu, using RFID technology to ensure transparency and accuracy. All systems are functioning as per the established protocol,” the BSF said.

Meanwhile, director of school education (Jammu), Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, in an order, said, “In view of the inclement weather and flood-like situation at various places across the region, it is hereby ordered that all government and private schools in the Jammu division shall continue to remain closed on August 27.”

CM reviews situation

The chief minister held a meeting in Srinagar to review flood mitigation measures at Jammu in view of incessant rains and directed the officers to maintain high alert and take all necessary measures.

“The situation in many parts of Jammu province is quite serious. I’ll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation. In the meantime instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs (deputy commissioners) to cover emergency restoration work and other exigencies,” Abdullah wrote in a post on X.

Rivers cross danger mark

The officials said the overflowing Madhopur barrage has crossed one lakh cusec mark and is continuously rising, triggering heavy flooding in several low-lying areas along the Ravi river in Kathua district.

The officials said water levels in the Taranah, Ujh, Maggar Khad, Sahar Khad, and their tributaries in Kathua, Basantar in Samba, Tawi and Chenab in Jammu are simultaneously rising and have already crossed the danger mark.

Police and civil officials were seen repeatedly making announcements to the people to stay away from flooded rivers and shift to safer places.

District-wise helpline numbers

The authorities have also issued district-wise helpline numbers and asked people to contact the numbers in case of any emergency for prompt action.

According to the meteorological department, Kathua district recorded the highest 155.6mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am followed by Bhaderwah in Doda at 99.8 mm, Jammu (81.5 mm) and Katra (68.8mm).

Authorities have already issued advisories, asking people to stay away from water bodies and landslide-prone areas amid the weather forecast predicting moderate to heavy rainfall at many places in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts with possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in high altitude areas till August 27.