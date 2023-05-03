Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mercury dips, fresh spell of rain in Haryana, Punjab

Mercury dips, fresh spell of rain in Haryana, Punjab

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
May 03, 2023 10:47 PM IST

Rains hit parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, leading to a fall in temperature. Many areas have been receiving rainfall for the past few days.

Rains lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday morning, leading to a dip in the temperature.

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged stretch between Khandsa to Narsighpur village in rain on the NH-48 service road near Shani Mandir in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
According to the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Rupnagar, Mohali, Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar received rains.

Many parts of the two states, including Chandigarh, have been receiving rains from the past few days.

The maximum temperature in the two states and their common capital Chandigarh has registered a dip after the rains.

haryana punjab temperature rains
