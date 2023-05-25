Rains, hailstorm bring down temperatures in J&K

While parts of Kashmir received a fresh spell of rainfall that caused dip in temperatures, heavy rainfall coupled with hailstorm lashed Jammu region. A boatman rows his boat on the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Wednesday. (HT Photo/Waseem Andrabi)

Heavy rains also triggered mudslides and shooting stones on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44) in Ramban district that briefly disrupted the traffic movement.

“Heavy rains had triggered mudslides and shooting stones at Dalwas on Wednesday afternoon around 1.30 pm. The traffic movement was disrupted for some time but it was resumed around 4.30 pm,” said a police officer. “Stranded vehicles are being cleared. The rains are still on,” he added.

The Meteorological (MeT) office in Srinagar had predicted back-to-back spell of rainfall across Kashmir and snow in upper reaches till end of this month. Since Tuesday night, many places across Kashmir observed fresh rainfall, however, as the day progressed there was gradual decrease in the intensity of rain.

The Met office further predicted intermittent light to moderate rain, thunderstorm at many places of J&K. “There will be significant decrease in rain for next two days but intermittent rain and thunderstorm at scattered places. From May 27-30, the weather will be partly cloudy,” MeT office said in a statement.

A Meteorological department said that Srinagar recorded 6.9 mm of rain in past 24 hours till Wednesday morning, tourist resort Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded 22mm and 21.0 mm respectively.

The Meteorological department advised farmers to suspend all farm operations till weather improves in the Valley, especially the sprays.

Srinagar recorded a low of 13.5°C last night and 18.4 °C which is 6.4 degree below normal. Pahalgam recorded 13.4°C day temperature which is 8.2 degrees below normal and the ski resort of Gulmarg recorded 8.6°C that is 7.4 degrees below normal temperature.

The Met department has forecast significant decrease in rains in Jammu region on Thursday and Friday

“However, there shall be intermittent rain and thunderstorm at scattered places. From May 27 to 30 the weather will remain partly cloudy,” said a Met official.

Woman feared drowned in Poonch

A woman was feared drowned while three people trapped in flash floods were rescued in the nick of time as heavy rains led to sudden rise in water bodies in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri on Wednesday, officials said.

Two women- Naseema Akhtar and Kulzum Bi- were swept away while crossing Betar stream in Poonch district late afternoon on Wednesday, the officials said.

They said while Akhtar was rescued by a joint team of police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Kulzum Bi remained untraced. A rescue operation is on to trace her, the official said, adding they were trapped by the sudden rise in the water level. In Rajouri district, two men - Ankush Kumar of Rajouri and Sunil Kumar of Punjab – were rescued by a joint team of police and SDRF in an hour-long operation after they were found trapped in flash floods in Darhali river near Tariq bridge. Meanwhile, the civil and police officers in the twin districts issued separate advisories, asking people not to move close to water bodies, especially rivers, in view of apprehensions of flash flood amid rainfall. ( With PTI inputs)

