Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rajasthan man held with 12 illegal pistols in Panipat
chandigarh news

Rajasthan man held with 12 illegal pistols in Panipat

The Panipat police have busted a gang involved in arms smuggling by arresting a man with 12 countrymade illegal pistols
A team of the crime investigation agency had arrested the accused with the pistols near Panipat bus stand. (iStock)
A team of the crime investigation agency had arrested the accused with the pistols near Panipat bus stand. (iStock)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

The Panipat police have busted a gang involved in arms smuggling by arresting a man with 12 countrymade illegal pistols.

Police said the accused has been identified as Pukhraj, of Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said a team of the crime investigation agency had arrested the accused with the pistols near Panipat bus stand.

During the interrogation, the accused had said that he had brought these weapons from Jalgaun in Maharashtra, the SP said, adding that he had also admitted that he had supplied around 40 illegal weapons to many people in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The SP said efforts are being made to arrest other members of the gang.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out