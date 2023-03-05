Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rajasthan woman cop held with illegal weapons in Rohtak

Rajasthan woman cop held with illegal weapons in Rohtak

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 05, 2023 12:24 AM IST

“Police raided a flat in Rohtak. We and Delhi Police officials saw two weapons in the hand of a woman, who was identified as Naina of Panipat district, and she is a sub-inspector in the Rajasthan Police. After seeing us, she threw both illegal weapons on the ground from the flat,” Rohtak city police station in-charge said.

Rohtak city police station in-charge Raju Sindhu said the Delhi Police had conducted a raid in Rohtak in connection with an abduction case registered against Sumit Nandal, a resident of Rohtak.

“The police raided a flat in the Suncity area of Rohtak. We and Delhi Police officials saw two weapons in the hand of a woman, who was identified as Naina of Panipat district, and she is a sub-inspector in the Rajasthan Police. After seeing us, she threw both weapons on the ground from the flat. She was booked under various sections of the Arms Act,” the police said.

Sunday, March 05, 2023
