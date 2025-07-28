Rajesh Chadha appointed as Chandigarh Rotary Club president

Rajesh Chadha was chosen as the 31st president of Rotary Chandigarh Shivalik during a formal ceremony held on Saturday. Deepinder Inder Singh Sandhu, managing director of Chandigarh University was the chief guest. In his vision statement for 2025–26, president Chadha emphasised the themes ‘Humanity Unites Mankind’ and ‘Unity for Good’ as central to the club’s direction for the year. Rajesh Chadha (HT Photo)

He outlined a series of humanitarian initiatives including blood donation and medical camps, village development projects in Gurha, and support for schoolchildren in need. The event also announced an international collaboration with a Rotary Club in Malaysia to launch the Rotary Dinner in the Dark—the club’s flagship project aimed at raising awareness and support for the visually impaired.