Rajewal, Punjabi artistes protest against agri laws in Mohali
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal and Punjabi artistes protested against the three farm laws in Sector 70 on Tuesday night.
Artistes, including Kanwar Grewal, Sonia Mann and Gurjazz, addressed the protesters and encouraged them to join the agitation at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders.
Stating that the “chakka jam” call of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) witnessed great success on February 6, Rajewal said the farmers’ agitation was getting stronger with farmers from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan joining it.
