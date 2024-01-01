Rajoana petition: Talks with Centre on, give more time, SGPC writes to Akal Takht

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday wrote a letter to Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and appealed him to give more time to act on review petition for Balwant Singh Rajoana, death row convict in former CM Beant Singh assassination case. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami (C). (File)

In the letter written to the jathedar, Dhami said correspondence with the Centre is ongoing, but it may take time for a decision in this regard.

In response to the SGPC letter sent to the Prime Minister, the Sikh body has been asked to hold a discussion on the matter with the Union home minister, after which correspondence is being made to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The SGPC president urged the jathedar that in view of the above-said facts, more time be given.

In a meeting of Sikh clergy held on December 6, 2023, at Akal Takht, a five-member committee was formed to hold a dialogue with the Centre regarding the commutation of the death sentence of Rajoana and the release of other Sikh prisoners.

The Sikh clergy also told the SGPC that if the Centre does not commute the death sentence of Rajoana by December 31, 2023, then the Sikh body should reconsider its constitutional review petition.