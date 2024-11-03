Rakesh Kumar Arya is new police commissioner of Panchkula

Rakesh Kumar Arya, a 2003-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been appointed as the police commissioner of Panchkula. Rakesh Kumar Arya is a 2003-batch IPS officer. (HT Photo)

He replaces Sibash Kabiraj, who held the position from August 23 to November 1.

Before this appointment, Arya served as DCP in Gurgaon, police commissioner of Faridabad, DIG CID and IGP of Rohtak and Hisar.

His extensive experience also includes assignments as superintendent of police (SP) in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Palwal, Bhiwani, Jind and Rohtak.

Also holding the charge of IGP, Administration and Law & Order, Arya formally took charge on Saturday.

He met senior officials to review current crime statistics, and issued key directives aimed at enhancing law enforcement across the district.

He emphasized that his primary focus would be on curbing all forms of criminal activity, strengthening public safety, and addressing issues related to women, children and vulnerable communities.

Arya highlighted his commitment to preventing drug-related offences, tackling cybercrime, and ensuring the safety of women. Building stronger police-community relationships, he said, would also be a top priority.

He conducted an inspection of the various branches within the Police Commissioner’s office, instructing all personnel to maintain up-to-date records and avoid unnecessary delays in their duties.