Ram Darbar: Two youths held for pelting stones at PCR van

PCR wing of Chandigarh Police were responding to a complaint from Ram Darbar about a fight between landlord and tenant
When the police tried to stop two youths from pelting stones, the accused directed their attack towards the PCR van, breaking the windshield. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:55 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A police control room (PCR) vehicle, which had reached Ram Darbar following a complaint of a fight among neighbours, was damaged by two youths with stones.

Assistant sub-inspector Pritam Singh posted in the PCR wing of the Chandigarh Police in his complaint said that on Sunday evening, they had received a complaint from Ram Darbar about a fight between a landlord and a tenant.

Responding to the call when they reached Ram Darbar, the police saw two youths pelting stones so they tried to stop them. But instead, the accused started throwing stones at the PCR vehicle and broke the windshield.

The PCR team arrested Shubham, 26, and Ritik, 22, both residents of Phase 1, Ram Darbar, and lodged a complaint. A case under Sections 353 and 427 of the IPC was registered.

