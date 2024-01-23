Ram temple consecration’s telecast at Ludhiana temples draws crowds in droves

The historic consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya was celebrated across the city, with temples being decked out with lighting and earthen lamps and floral arrangements to commemorate the occasion. Devotees participating in the “maha aarti” at Dandi Swami temple in Ludhiana, (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Giant LED screens were also put up at various locations for the ceremony’s live telecast, drawing crowds in droves.

Durga Mata Mandir Trust vice-chairperson Varinder Mittal said the celebrations commenced with Sunderkand Path in the morning and 1,100 diyas were illuminated in the evening. The consecration ceremony was live streamed at the temple, while snacks and sweets were distributed among devotees as prasad.

Grand celebrations at SidhPeeth Dandi Swami Mandir included day-long bhajans, devotees chanting “Jai Shree Ram” and reciting Hanuman Chalisa. The temple was decorated with floral arrangements and hosted an aarti performed by MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, MLA Madan Lal Bagga and Gurpreet Singh Gogi, along with the live telecast of aarti performed at Ayodhya. As many as 700 devotees light diyas to mark the occasion.

Similar celebrations were also held at Shri Ram Leela Maidan, Daresi, where 5,000 people gathered in the evening and 11,000 diyas were lit. Fireworks added a festive flair to the celebrations.

At Shri Gyan Sathal Mandir, Shahpur road, 500 devotees distributed home-made prasad and langar was served throughout the day. Naresh Goyal, member of the trust, said, “From now on, we have decided to celebrate Deepawali twice a year. On 22 January, every year, we all will gather to commemorate this significant event.”