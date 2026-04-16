Grieving the loss of his son, who after being chased and beaten up by alleged cow vigilantes slipped into a rivulet, the bereaved father, Abdul Salaam Chopan, has demanded death penalty of the accused. Ramban incident: Bereaved father seeks death penalty for accused

The incident unfolded on Sunday. The victim, Tanveer Ahmed Chopan, 18, was ferrying the cattle from Jammu to his native place in Ramban in his pickup when four persons attacked him. He jumped into the rivulet (Bisleri Nullah) near Makerkoot and remains missing since then. Four people have been arrested and case has been registered.

“Either hang them or allow me and my family to end our lives. Tanveer had just turned 18 in January this year. The ruthless attackers chased and pelted stones at my son, who slipped from a rocky cliff and was swallowed by gushing river beneath,” said Chopan, a special police officer, who is presently posted at Banihal railway station.

“I demand death sentence for the four attackers, who turned our world upside down. He was the only brother of four sisters. He worked as a driver in a factory at Jammu. On Sunday morning around 6 he called and informed that he was coming home,” said Chopan.

Further explaining, Abdul said that Tanveer was enroute a nomad asked his son to ferry a cow and her newly born calf to Qazigund. “The nomad had valid permission. Even the police knows about it. However, these four men chased my son in a small vehicle, intercepted him near Makerkoot and brutally assaulted him. When my son tried to escape, these men pelted stones at him and probably one stone hit him and he slipped from a cliff and fell into the river,” he said.

Speaking about their ordeal, the devastated father said they are camping at the river side in hope that his son’s body will be recovered. “My son never harmed anyone in his life. He was a very humble young man. His mother, who is a heart patient, is in a state of shock and she may not survive. She refuses to go back home without his son’s body,” said Chopan.

Meanwhile, Ramban senior superintendent of police (SSP) Arun Gupta said that searches for fourth consecutive day didn’t yield any results. “The flow of water is very strong. Tomorrow, we are mulling controlled blasts in ditches (crevices) inside river so that if something is stuck beneath, it comes up on the surface.

Since Sunday, a massive search operation has been underway in the stream near Makerkoot near Ramsoo, to retrieve victim’s body. Personnel from NDRF, SDRF, police, QRTs, civil administration and local volunteers have been engaged in the massive exercise.

Mirwaiz condemns incident

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemned the disappearance of the 18-year-old youth and demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits.

Mirwaiz said cow vigilantes have now spread to J&K. “The poison of cow vigilantism is now being spread to J&K, resulting in the death of young Tanveer Ahmad Chopan, of Ramban district,” Mirwaiz wrote on X.

He said if not contained in time, it can have consequences. “This is highly condemnable and unacceptable, and those behind this incident should be given exemplary punishment to nip this evil in the bud. Otherwise, it can have repercussions for which those in authority will be responsible.”