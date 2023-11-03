Ramban viaduct on Jammu-Srinagar NH thrown open to traffic

The completion of 1.08-km-long four lane viaduct meandering along the Chenab river in Ramban district completed at a cost of ₹328 crore will play an indispensable role in smooth flow of traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44), said officials. The completion of 1.08-km-long four lane viaduct meandering along the Chenab river in Ramban district completed at a cost of ₹ 328 crore will play an indispensable role in smooth flow of traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44), said officials. (HT Photo)

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari shared the pictures of it on microblogging site ‘X’ and described the completion of the project as a “remarkable feat.”

“Jammu and Kashmir, we have successfully completed the Ramban viaduct, a remarkable feat spanning a length of 1.08 km with 4 lanes. This project, built at a cost of ₹328 crore, is situated on the Udhampur-Ramban section of the national Highway-44,” he wrote on X.

“This extraordinary viaduct is composed of 26 spans and employs a combination of concrete and steel girders in its structural design. Its completion significantly alleviates traffic congestion in Ramban Bazaar, facilitating the smooth flow of vehicles. Embracing the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, we stand dedicated to providing Jammu and Kashmir with a superlative highway infrastructure. This monumental achievement not only propels regional economic prosperity but also augments its allure as a top-tier tourist haven,” he concluded.

Project director of the NHAI Purshotam Kuman Phonsa said, “The 1.08-km-long two-way four-lane viaduct was commissioned and thrown open for public on Thursday”.

He said, “It has 26 spans and has been constructed at a cost of ₹328 crore”.

In a major relief to the people and to resolve the issue of traffic congestion this via-duct bypasses the Ramban market.

It would also bring an end to the traffic snarls, mishaps, air and noise pollution besides providing smooth traffic of vehicles going to Jammu or Srinagar, he added.

The first tube of the via duct with two lanes was thrown open for Amarnath yatris on June 30.

This has been seen as a major development on the NH44 and a big relief for commuters.

