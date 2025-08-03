Ramnagar SDM cremated with state honours in Reasi

Hundreds of people turned up at the cremation of Ramnagar sub-divisional magistrate Rajinder Singh Rana and his 10-year-old son at their native village Pattian in Reasi district on Saturday. Rajinder Singh Rana (File)

The mortal remains of the late officer were cremated with full state honours. The last rites of the deceased were attended by officials from the administration and politicians.

Meanwhile, deputy CM Surinder Choudhary on Saturday visited GMC Jammu to enquire about the well being of Rana’s wife Nisha and his daughter Pooja.

“Rana sahib’s wife, who has suffered a spine injury, asked me about her husband and I lied to her that he is fine. It was very difficult,” he told reporters.

The deputy CM also informed that Rana’s daughter has suffered a neck injury. “Doctors are attending upon them and I wish them speedy recovery. It is a big loss for his family as well as administration. He was an honest and dedicated officer,” he added.

Rana’s wife Nisha, daughter Pooja, and at least four others were injured in the mishap that took place at Dharmari on Friday night around 10 pm.

Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar convened a condolence meeting to mourn the tragic demise of Rana and his son.

A two minute silence was observed by the officials and staff of the divisional commissioner office to pay tributes to the departed souls.

Earlier, Kumar visited GMC, where the injured family members are undergoing treatment and enquired about their wellbeing.