Random Forays | First impression is not always the right impression

History and even contemporary news spaces are replete with stories of those who foxed the populace by their exterior and Jekyll-Hyde persona. ‘Behrupiyas’ or those with multiple appearances have always been a part of society and have mostly managed to leave the general public gawking at their expertise in befuddling them.

Charles Sobhraj was one such deceptive personality, with a vicious criminal mind, who befooled hundreds of people with his disguises, his accents, facial hair, or the lack of it, and escaped the long arm of the law for many years before destiny finally caught up with him. Criminals have often used deception, guile and guise to outwit the law for considerable periods of time, though the law of karma unfailingly catches up with them one day.

Behrupiyas or impressionists have existed on the Indian folk culture scene for aeons and they have managed to entertain millions over the centuries with their art. They are an integral part of our folklore that actually needs to be protected and preserved assiduously by the government as well as by non-governmental organisations which have relevant mandates to do so.

Also, many of us are impressionists by default and manage to prevent people from ascertaining our real identities for long periods, if we wish to. I have had the occasion to tell sundry people that I worked for the information technology department of the government before resigning, without being incorrect and without needing to mention a civil services background. The latter might actually make people wary and uncomfortable at times. But, when there is occasion to do so, I do announce the full identity, which could mean that there’s extra baggage to deal with.

There are people who wear their positions on the expression on their faces, and hardly ever deign to behave like normal human beings. But there are also those who remain so grounded that one just cannot fathom the levels of attainment that they have scaled in their careers.

At an official get-together, my better half was introduced to a colleague, who was my senior, but she somehow got the impression that he was junior to me. Only after making some polite but understanding queries about his present assignment and family did she realise that he was one of my bosses! Fortunately, she has always had the good sense to not be too inquisitive on such occasions, and I have never faced any major embarrassments on this accord!

Elderly persons can turn out to be astonishingly fit at times. Many videos of dancing and fitness routines by those who are in their eighties or even nineties have emerged in recent years. And elderly lady who starts out by speaking chaste Rajasthani dialect but then proceeds to sing, quite sonorously, a Cliff Richard number, has become quite a rage on social media. I am a fan of a tall Sikh gentleman, who sings old Mukesh numbers from Bollywood with aplomb, but looks like a retired deputy secretary from the rough and tumble of sarkari corridors!

Youngsters who queue up for a pizza could be from one of the most landed families of the land or from a very humble background. Each person at a mall these days looks like he or she has just walked out of the silver screen, with some notable exceptions. An interview candidate who strides in to face a high-powered panel often surprises even the most experienced eye with his depth, expanse and adroitness of understanding, of issues big and small.

Several north Indian youngsters, who look like Greek gods, also convey false impressions at times, albeit inadvertently. Their façade disintegrates rapidly once they foray into conversational spaces. South India often presents the reverse scenario. A very humbly attired person may turn out to be the most erudite and intellectual human being you may have ever encountered. Such generalisations are subject to the old adage that exceptions prove the rule, of course.

Long years of marriage and relationships also prove this theory. Many a partner has flattered to deceive. Yet, the evolution of a human being into a totally unfamiliar avatar often proves to be the proverbial blessing in disguise!

