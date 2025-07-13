Random Forays: The Gill impact on India’s youth

There is a new wave in the world of Indian sport. A breath of fresh air that promises to turn into a torrential tornado of joy. Although the simile may seem far-fetched, there’s no denying the fact that Shubman Gill, all of 25, captain of the team that matters, is here to stay. The rapid and even shocking propulsion of Gill onto the hallowed throne of India’s test cricket captaincy was viewed with skepticism by many, including Yours Truly. An inadequate batting average of 35 and frequent low scores beyond India’s shores were signs that he was struggling on the big stage in Test matches, despite being ranked as the number one player in One Day Internationals. There’s no denying the fact that Shubman Gill, all of 25, captain of the team that matters, is here to stay. (Reuters File)

But critical elements of Gill’s heart, mind and skillsets, have blossomed at just the right time. He has found pure poise in his batting, calm sensibility in his leadership and runs galore at the crease. Gill has been living a dream in the past couple of weeks, and although he failed with the bat in the first innings at Lord’s, there’s no saying how many runs he will score in the rest of the series. All mammoth records, including Bradman’s record for the highest number of runs scored in a series, are under threat from the broad blade of Shubman Gill after his humongous returns at Headingley and Edgbaston.

When Team India achieved the impossible by breaching the Gabba fortress at Brisbane in 2021, Gill’s 91 run knock in the second innings chase received glowing praise from Australian journalists. One senior cricket columnist even described Gill’s effortlessly silken stroke play as ‘droolworthy’. The fact that Gill did not live up to his exalted billing, thereafter, despite enjoying reasonable success and a couple of tons against England in India, meant that the fizz had gone out of his career.

The retirement of skipper Rohit Sharma from Test Cricket was on the cards but the huge void left by the sudden exit of Virat Kohli could have been difficult to fill, despite Kohli’s iffy form in recent years. The manner in which Gill has catapulted himself not only to batting glory but also into a sensible zone as India’s test captain, has assuaged the nerves of fans, and doubtlessly of selectors too.

The impact of an iconic sports personality on society, especially upon the youth, cannot be overemphasised. Players like Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have swayed the moods, and I daresay, the confidence levels of millions of their fans. Kohli represented the benchmark of the manner in which millennials and Gen Z would want to conduct themselves in public. Hate him or love him, no one could ignore Kohli and his vervy, peppy and even aggressive demeanour on the field.

Shubman Gill’s impact on the mindsets of overthinking youngsters is yet to be felt in totality, but the signs are evident. A new star has arrived, with cool dude looks and an air of unruffled elegance about him. His exploits on the field will eventually determine his dominance, or otherwise, of the celebrity spectrum of India. But he is already on the cusp of captivating legions of young followers and hopefully inspiring them towards the right causeway in life.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, India’s dearest and most outstanding athlete in current times, is another prime example of how a youth icon should and can be. His dignified personality and supreme fitness levels should inspire millions to try and emulate him. Yet, with the sheer reach of cricket being what it is and the mega bucks involved in its telecasts, India’s cricket captain will always be a more likely swayer of the minds of the youth.

In Punjab, particularly, but truly across the whole of India, Gill’s leadership qualities and his sheer class as a batsman, can elevate the minds of youngsters from proclivity towards intoxicants and pernicious tendencies. He is one of them. Youthful and middle class, yet top class. Whenever Gill essays a cover drive which barely kisses the surface of his bat, and is almost lovingly caressed to the boundary, purists will sigh in delight. But a youngster somewhere in India will pick up his bat, dreaming of being the next Gill.

