Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rape accused arrested on his wedding day in Rohtak

Rape accused arrested on his wedding day in Rohtak

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 18, 2022 04:10 AM IST

Accused had allegedly raped a 17-year-old who lived in her neighbourhood in Rohtak after barging into her house.

The man has been sent to judicial custody. His marriage could not be solemnised, the officials said.
The man has been sent to judicial custody. His marriage could not be solemnised, the officials said.
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Police on Friday evening arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor from his wedding. A case had earlier been registered against the accused on the complaint filed by a 17-year-old girl from Rohtak.

The victim in her, in her December 14 complaint to the police, alleged that the accused man, who hails from Jhajjar, lived in her neighbour in Rohtak barged into her house two months ago and raped her.

“He threatened to kill me if I revealed the incident to anyone. His marriage was scheduled and was tying the knot after leaving me pregnant,” she added.

Also Read | Legislature must consider concern over age of consent under Pocso: CJI

Police officials said the victim had refused an abortion.

Giving out details, Pramila, station house officer (SHO) at Rohtak women’s police station, said they had booked the accused for rape and under other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the victim underwent a medical examination.

“The accused was arrested on his wedding day and we have sent him to judicial custody. His marriage could not be solemnised,” the SHO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana pocso rohtak + 1 more
haryana pocso rohtak

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out