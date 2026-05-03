Rape accused escapes custody of Haryana Police in Ludhiana

A rape accused arrested by Rewari police in Haryana escaped from custody in Ludhiana while being brought to the city to recover crucial evidence in the case. A case has been lodged under Sections 262 , 221, and 132 of the BNS against the accused to arrest him. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Arjun Kumar of Kosali in Rewari, fled after allegedly pushing a constable at a roadside eatery near Ludhiana railway station, where the police team had halted for a meal.

According to the complaint filed by sub-inspector Vikas of Kosali police station, Arjun Kumar had been arrested on April 14 in connection with a rape case. The police team had brought him to Ludhiana by train to recover his mobile phone, which was considered crucial evidence in the investigation.

After arriving in the city, the team stopped at a dhaba near the railway station.

During the halt, the accused requested to use the washroom. Constable Ramandeep accompanied him, but as they reached the facility, the accused allegedly pushed the constable and fled from the spot. Despite a brief chase, he managed to escape.

The Rewari police team immediately alerted the local police, following which a case was registered. Investigating officer ASI Baldev Singh said that a case has been lodged under Sections 262 (escaping from custody), 221 (obstruction of a public servant performing official duties), and 132 (assault or criminal force used to deter a public servant from discharging duty) of the BNS against the accused.