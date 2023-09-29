Rape victim’s family receives death threat: FIR lodged

An FIR was registered at Sector 7 police station after the father of a minor rape victim sought police protection for his family, alleging threat to life from the accused. A case under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sector 7 police station. (iStock)

In his complaint, a daily wager staying in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, said that in September 2022, a case was registered against Kartik, a resident of the same locality, for repeatedly raping his minor daughter. Kartik is currently lodged in jail.

The complaint said while appearing in a local court on July 15, Kartik threatened to get the complainant and his daughter killed if they came to court to testify against him. Police said that they will provide security to the complainant’s family during the next hearing scheduled for September 29.

The complainant said that he was not present in the court as he had gone to Sector 42, Chandigarh, for some work, and was informed about the threat from another resident of the colony.

23-year-old held for rape

Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old man from Gujarat’s Surat for allegedly raping a distant relative in Kajheri.

The accused, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had developed physical relationship with the 21-year-old girl on pretext of marriage and later refused to marry her.

After the victim got engaged with another man, the accused shared her objectionable video with her fiancé, following which the victim lodged a police complaint.

The accused was booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of IT Act on August 7 and was evading arrest since.

