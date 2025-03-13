Menu Explore
Ration depot beneficiaries must complete e-KYC by March 31: DFSC, Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 13, 2025 10:56 PM IST

The initiative aims to streamline ration distribution and ensure that only eligible consumers receive benefits under the public distribution system

The e-KYC verification process for ration depot beneficiaries in Ludhiana district is underway, with 77.20% of the work completed so far, according to Shefali Chopra, district food and civil supplies controller (DFSC), Ludhiana East.

As per guidelines, e-KYC of all beneficiaries must be completed by March 31. (HT File Photo)
As per guidelines, e-KYC of all beneficiaries must be completed by March 31. (HT File Photo)

As per guidelines issued by the headquarters, 100% e-KYC of all beneficiaries must be completed by March 31, 2025. The initiative aims to streamline ration distribution and ensure that only eligible consumers receive benefits under the public distribution system (PDS).

Chopra has urged all beneficiaries to visit their nearest ration depot and complete the e-KYC verification for themselves and their family members listed on the ration card. She emphasised that failure to complete the process could lead to beneficiaries being unable to claim their ration supplies.

