R-Day parade: Punjab tableau to depict Sikh guru's sacrifice
The supreme sacrifice of ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur will be the theme of the official tableau of Punjab for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, an official spokesperson said on Friday.
The tableau delineates the 400th Parkash Purb of the Sikh guru, said the spokesperson.
The tractor portion of the tableau starts with the holy Palki Sahib (palanquin) while the trailer portion depicts a “prabhat Pheri” with devotees reciting “kirtan”.
The end of the trailer portion shows Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib which marks the site where Lakhi Shah Vanjara and his son Bhai Naghaiya burnt their own house to cremate the headless body of Guru Sahib, according to the spokesperson.
Guru Tegh Bahadur, who was popularly known as “Hind Di Chadar”, was born in Amritsar on April 1, 1621. He travelled far and wide preaching Guru Nanak Dev's eternal message of love, peace, equality and brotherhood.
Guru Tegh Bahadur took up the cause of Kashmiri pandits who were facing religious persecution due to the orthodox religious policy of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
He was martyred on November 11, 1675 at Chandni Chowk in Delhi on the orders of the Mughal emperor for refusing to convert to Islam.
The tableau of Punjab has been selected for the Republic Day parade for the fifth consecutive year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day parade: Punjab tableau to depict Sikh guru's sacrifice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 killed as car, bus collide in Punjab’s Mukerian
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
That stinking feeling: Chandigarh residents suffer as waste piles up again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University’s board of finance approves budget of ₹600 crore for 2021-22 financial year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown: No rent for shopkeepers of ISBTs in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Friend murdered 19-year-old DU student in Ambala: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PGIMER Chandigarh doctors endoscopically remove brain tumour from 16-month-old girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 months after Covid outbreak, colleges reopen to poor response in Punjab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab govt gives ₹5 lakh each to kin of four farmers who died during protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Exonerated Mohali cop entitled to service benefits, promotion: HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh to get country’s tallest outdoor air purifier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh administrator’s advisory council to meet on Feb 10
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
53,000 poultry birds to be culled after avian flu confirmed at two farms in Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana poultry farmers move HC seeking relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh MP Kirron prefers close aides over experts in road safety panel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox